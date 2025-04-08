'IT SCARES ME': E-bike safety concerns grow in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As the popularity of e-bikes continues to grow, Boca Raton city leaders are looking into ways to further promote safety on the roadways.

During Monday’s Boca Raton City Council workshop, members discussed exploring regulations for e-bikes. WPTV has reported multiple deadly crashes recently involving teen e-bike riders in Palm Beach County.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about e-bikes lately, especially since there was the deaths of two young boys recently on e-bikes,” Deputy Mayor Fran Nachlas said.

City leaders discussed organizing a community forum to educate e-bike riders, drivers and pedestrians.

“It’s very dangerous to do tricks on the e-bikes on the road and we see it, we see it a lot more than we should,” Judy Morrow said.

Council members said education about e-bike safety is key.

“I don’t think everybody knows what the rules are,” Nachlas said. “I see them on sidewalks. It scares me because I see them flying past people with strollers, people walking.”

City leaders acknowledged while there are some responsible e-bike riders, they’re considering possible signage, speeding detectors and even limiting the use of e-bikes in some areas to create safer roads and parks.

“We need some signs in the parks to slow down in the park,” Morrow said. “There needs to be some regulation.”

Before making any decision, city leaders say they will hear suggestions from the Citizens' Pedestrian & Bikeway Advisory Board.