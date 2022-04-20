Watch
Antisemitic flyers found outside Boca Raton homes

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 20, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Some residents in Boca Raton woke up Wednesday morning to find hateful messages outside their homes.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch tweeted a photo of one of the antisemitic flyers, which contained the face of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler with the words, "Died fighting the human race's eternal enemy, The Jew."

Deutch said in the tweet that "this vile antisemitism must be universally condemned. And the cowards spreading this hate must be held accountable."

The flyer that Deutch showed was inside a plastic bag and weighed down by corn.

Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said they received "multiple reports" of the flyers Wednesday morning including in the Lake Wyman area of the city.

Economou said police are currently investigating the cases.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said the flyers were left in driveways at homes on four streets.

"We fully condemn this vile hate. ... We stand strong & united against all bigotry & antisemitism," Singer said in a tweet.

This isn't the first instance of hateful flyers showing up in South Florida neighborhoods this year.

Hundreds of antisemitic flyers were delivered in the middle of the night in January to more than 200 homes in Miami Beach and Surfside targeting the Jewish community.

The Anti-Defamation League has reported a sharp increase over the last decade in antisemitic incidents.

A report released late last year by the American Jewish Committee said that one in four American Jews have been subject to antisemitism over the last year.

That same report also found that 39% of American Jews changed their behavior in the last 12 months out of fear of antisemitism.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
