Jewish community concerned about anti-Semitic flyers in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — South Florida’s Jewish community is on edge after hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers were found outside of homes in several cities over the weekend.

Jewish federations across South Florida are calling this an act of hate and another example of how anti-Semitic incidents are expanding in our own community and across the nation.

Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers were delivered in the middle of the night to more than 200 homes in Miami Beach and Surfside Sunday targeting the Jewish community.

The words of hate were stuffed inside a plastic bags with rocks inside. The bags were thrown outside people's homes with anti-Semitic writings falsely saying "the COVID agenda is Jewish."

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is calling this an act of hate. Their concerns deepening after learning the same flyers were also reported in Denver and San Francisco.

"We are remaining as calm as possible that we continue to show up, that we continue to ensure that our Jewish institutions are full with vibrancy, that we are able to participate as actively as possible and not let these acts of hatred and bigotry and anti-Semitism turn us away because we do not want them to win," a spokesperson said.

The Anti-Defamation League reports a sharp increase over the last decade in anti-Semitic incidents, with the dangerous rhetoric concerning city leaders across South Florida.

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement that said the flyers appear to be from a loose network of individuals that engages in anti-Semitic stunts to harass Jews.

Police in Miami said they have a lead on who may be responsible for distributing the flyers.