Tequesta's Good Shepherd Episcopal Church rallies to feed its hungry neighbors with an 'overwhelming response'

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Even as there are talks of ending the government shutdown, the problems it created are far from over.

With SNAP benefits continuing to face uncertainty and groceries still costly, more people are in search of food, especially with the holidays fast approaching.

But on Tuesday, WPTV learned how communities are coming together to help their neighbors in need.

On Veterans Day, there were reminders that the fight against hunger continues.

"Last week, we saw a 50% increase (in people using the church pantry)," said Marilyn Lawrence, who oversees the food pantry at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Tequesta.

Lawrence shared with us paperwork that showed when the COVID-19 pandemic started, their food pantry helped two families a week. Now, that figure is almost 75 families each week.

"My wife and I are both on Social Security. It's just a blessing with the price of groceries and all that's going on," George Vernon said on Tuesday as church volunteers placed groceries in his car.

Rev. Sanford Groff speaks about his congregation rallying to help those in need.

Rev. Sanford Groff said that with the recent pause on SNAP benefits, they decided to hold a food drive at the church.

"What happened was an overwhelming response. A very positive outreach so that we can help people in need, serve our neighbors, feed our neighbors," Groff said.

What also helped was a push on social media.

That amount of support has left the church pantry full, and now it has enough food to feed up to 1,000 people.

Groff told WPTV reporter Jon Shainman that while the food drive served a purpose of feeding their neighbors, it also rallied the community.

"I like to think of it as a way of standing up to the narratives that this world is more divided, more polarized, more at tension with each other," Groff said.

The church will continue to host its pantry each Tuesday. Click here to learn more about how you can donate or if you are in need.