Florida nonprofits call for help as SNAP benefits face uncertainty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nonprofits in South Florida are calling for help as twists and turns continue in the Supplemental and Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) amid the government shutdown.

We're following the latest development after the Trump administration ordered states to stop issuing full SNAP benefits in November, affecting millions of low-income Americans.

Crowds lined up overnight Friday for a Saturday food distribution event, hosted by Restoration Bridge International, a Palm Beach County nonprofit that has been serving families for decades.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Restoration Bridge International executive director Jason Mandle, who said they've seen a 30% increase in the need for food distribution across several counties as the SNAP benefit crisis continues.

"We are working nonstop to meet this demand, and we need help," said Mandle.

Amid the government shutdown, Mandle said his organization is prepared for uncertainty, especially in a county already struggling with food insecurity.

"This is an issue that is prevalent in Palm Beach County and then you add in these factors," said Mandle. "People are going hungry, and that's nothing that we should be talking about in the United States — in Florida, where there's so much wealth.”

Just this week alone, Restoration Bridge International distributed more than 12,000 pounds of food for people, including to TSA and port workers in Broward County. Mandle said they are asking the community to step up with donations to help sustain their mission as SNAP's future remains uncertain.

"We’ll do our best," said Mandle. "We're gonna have to bring on more staff, and that costs more money, so we're gonna do our best."