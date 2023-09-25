Watch Now
Suspect in killing of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver will face death penalty

Matthew Scott Flores faces first-degree murder charge in Gary Levin's death
Prosecutors in Florida announced they will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver earlier this year.
Matthew Scott Flores was in court on Feb. 3, 2023, after he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Hardee County, Florida, while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Prosecutors in Florida announced they will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver earlier this year.

A document filed Thursday showed that State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl's office notified the court that they'll seek the death penalty against Matthew Scott Flores.

Flores is accused of shooting and killing Palm Beach Gardens resident Gary Levin, 74, in February. Levin's body was found in Okeechobee County a few days after his disappearance.

In the court filing, the state called Levin's killing "cold, calculated and premeditated manner." A trial date has not been set.

Flores was indicted by a Florida grand jury earlier this month. He faces face first-degree murder charge in the case.

State investigators said Levin's death was a tragic and unfortunate fate that led to the "cold and senseless" killing of the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver.

Read the court filing below:

