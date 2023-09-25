Suspect in killing of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver will face death penalty

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Prosecutors in Florida announced they will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver earlier this year.

A document filed Thursday showed that State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl's office notified the court that they'll seek the death penalty against Matthew Scott Flores.

Flores is accused of shooting and killing Palm Beach Gardens resident Gary Levin, 74, in February. Levin's body was found in Okeechobee County a few days after his disappearance.

Crime Wrong place, wrong time: FDLE details tragic timeline in murder of Lyft driver Matt Papaycik

In the court filing, the state called Levin's killing "cold, calculated and premeditated manner." A trial date has not been set.

Flores was indicted by a Florida grand jury earlier this month. He faces face first-degree murder charge in the case.

State investigators said Levin's death was a tragic and unfortunate fate that led to the "cold and senseless" killing of the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver.

Read the court filing below: