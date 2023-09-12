Watch Now
Suspect in killing of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver indicted by Florida grand jury

Matthew Scott Flores faces first-degree murder charges in Gary Levin's death
Mathew Scott Flores, a person of interest in the death of a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver, was extradited to Florida after he was arrested earlier this year in North Carolina.
Matthew Scott Flores was in court on Feb. 3, 2023, after he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Hardee County, Florida, while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this year in North Carolina has been indicted by a Florida grand jury in connection with the death of a Palm Beach Gardens rideshare driver earlier this year.

The 19th Judicial Court, based on the Treasure Coast, handed down the indictment Tuesday.

The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, 36, was extradited back to Hardee County from Rutherford County, North Carolina, on Aug. 8.

Gary Levin with car
Those who know Gary Levin say he's an avid car enthusiast.

He was arrested in North Carolina in February while driving a Kia Stinger owned by Gary Levin, a local rideshare driver who was missing for days. Levin's body was later located in Okeechobee County.

Flores faces face first-degree murder charges in the case. The State Attorney's Office has not decided if it will seek the death penalty.

He also faces charges in a January killing in Hardee County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has called a news conference for Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Boynton Beach to share more details on the case.

