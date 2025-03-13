Watch Now
Palm Beach Gardens man turns $50 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch game

Winning ticket bought at Publix on US Highway 1 in North Palm Beach
The Florida Lottery announced March 13, 2025, that Russell Glen, 58, of Palm Beach Gardens, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Another Palm Beach County lottery player just cashed in on a big payday.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Russell Glen, 58, of Palm Beach Gardens, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Officials said Glen purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 11566 U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-185,709 and winning $1 million for life is 1-in-21,727,995.

