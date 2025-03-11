Indian River County woman turns $50 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Indian River County will have a little extra money to pay her bills after a big win playing the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Janette Sill of Vero Beach claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | March 11, 10am

Officials said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Sill purchased her winning ticket from Vero Beach BP, located at 1901 U.S. Highway 1 in Vero Beach. Lottery officials said the retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-185,709 and winning $1 million for life is 1-in-21,727,995.

The Florida Lottery says they contribute "more than $48 billion to enhance education" and help to send "over one million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program."