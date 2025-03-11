Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Indian River County woman turns $50 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Janette Sill chooses lump-sum payment of $640,000
The Florida Lottery announced on March 11, 2025, that Janette Sill of Vero Beach claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.
Florida Lottery
The Florida Lottery announced on March 11, 2025, that Janette Sill of Vero Beach claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life<b>&nbsp;</b>Spectacular scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced on March 11, 2025, that Janette Sill of Vero Beach claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.
Posted

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Indian River County will have a little extra money to pay her bills after a big win playing the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Janette Sill of Vero Beach claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | March 11, 10am

Officials said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Sill purchased her winning ticket from Vero Beach BP, located at 1901 U.S. Highway 1 in Vero Beach. Lottery officials said the retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-185,709 and winning $1 million for life is 1-in-21,727,995.

The Florida Lottery says they contribute "more than $48 billion to enhance education" and help to send "over one million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening