Palm Beach County man turns $50 scratch-off ticket purchased at Publix into $1 million

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. — A $50 scratch-off ticket purchased at a Publix in Palm Beach County led to a big win for a local man.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Keith Leighton of Highland Beach claimed a $1 million prize playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular game.

Leighton purchased his winning ticket from a Publix at 1538 South Federal Hwy. in Delray Beach. Officials said the retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Leighton chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-185,709 and winning $1 million for life is 1-in-21,727,995.