STUART, Fla. — Thousands of Martin County residents who live close to the Brightline tracks will not get any relief from the sound of train horns after county commissioners voted unanimously this week against implementing “quiet zones".

Albert Brinkley knows all too well what it's like to live near railroad tracks.

“You can see the railroad tracks here, and down the road is my house,” Brinkley said. .

Brinkley, who’s home is less than a hundred yards from the tracks, was not happy about the decision.

WATCH: Martin County locals share thoughts on Brightline "quiet zones"

'REALLY UPSETTING': Martin County Commissioners reject Brightline "quiet zones"

"It’s really upsetting to hear this first thing in the morning until late at night,” Brinkley said. “I don’t think we can get used to it being where we are.”

Matt Hammond, Martin County assistant county engineer, explained the board prioritized safety.

“The increased risk to public health and safety outweighed the quality of life impact,” Hammond said.

Those quality of life impacts are felt by over 12,000 residents who live within a half mile of a crossing and 27,000 residents who live a mile from a crossing.

A 10-year safety analysis showed there’s been eight train incidents in the 18 months since Brightline started trips to Orlando, with only four incidents in the nine years prior.

Some residents worry that the number would be higher without train horns.

“I mean it’s a reminder,“ Cynthia Lee said. "I think 24-7 if they need the whistle go ahead and blow it."