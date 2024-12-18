'No turn on red' signs installed in Jupiter as part of application for Quiet Zone designation

JUPITER, Fla. — If you live or drive in Jupiter you might have noticed some new "no turn on red" signs and we're learning more about why the town installed them.

We heard about your frustrations at our recent "Let's Hear It" event. The town put the "no turn on red" signs up in the last few weeks. Some people are upset that drivers continue to make illegal turns.

Others said the signs are causing back-ups. We reached out to town leaders. They said the signs are in place to keep drivers from stopping on the tracks.

Drivers sounded off with their frustrations after the signs were introduced. Some frustrated that many were still turning anyway and others were upset about how much traffic and back ups that were caused by the new signs.

We were told that the new signs were put up to keep drivers from stopping on the tracks and that’s partially true.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman followed up after his report the other day and was told the following by Jupiter officials in a statement that reads: