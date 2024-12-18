'No turn on red' signs installed in Jupiter as part of application for Quiet Zone designation

JUPITER, Fla. — If you live or drive in Jupiter you might have noticed some new "no turn on red" signs and we're learning more about why the town installed them.
We heard about your frustrations at our recent "Let's Hear It" event. The town put the "no turn on red" signs up in the last few weeks. Some people are upset that drivers continue to make illegal turns.
Others said the signs are causing back-ups. We reached out to town leaders. They said the signs are in place to keep drivers from stopping on the tracks.
WPTV's Michael Hoffman followed up after his report the other day and was told the following by Jupiter officials in a statement that reads:
“The No Turn on Red signs installed at railway crossings in Jupiter are required as part of the Town’s application for Quiet Zone designation. Due to the increased number of trains passing through Jupiter, Jupiter residents have asked the Town to pursue quiet zones to reduce the requirement that trains sound their horns when they pass through the Town. As the Town pursued the Quiet Zone designation, the Federal Rail Administration identified several improvements that needed to be addressed before the designation could be granted. The No Turn on Red signs were part of these requirements. The Town has worked to address these concerns independently and with its jurisdictional partners. The Town is now working closely with Brightline to address the final six items.”