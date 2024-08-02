Residents upset following delay for approval of train crossing 'Quiet Zone' in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Residents in Jupiter may hear the sound of train horns a bit longer. The Town of Jupiter said the Federal Railroad Association has delayed the approval of quiet zones in several crossings.

This means as trains pass by these crossings, they will not be required to sound their horns.

Richard Dunning said his condo is across the tracks and he hears the blare of Brightline and train horns at least 30 times a day.

“Well, we have a little community park that we have at our condo complex," sated Dunning. "When the train comes by, you can’t really hear very much. It’s really kind of, unnerving.”

Town of Jupiter residents are upset after FRA delays approval of train crossing ‘quiet zones’ 🚊 Many say they hear train horns at least 30 times a day. pic.twitter.com/n5cpzYGuGv — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) August 2, 2024

Dunning is not alone — even Tequesta residents like Dianna Nuquist said they hear the sound from miles away.

“It is an average of 32 bright lines horns that you hear which is horrible," shared Nuquist. "It’s indescribable. When you’re trying to sit by your pool, you’re trying to have a party or just even sitting in your house, and you hear this horn.”

The Town of Jupiter showed their surprise and disappointment through Facebook. Dunning said the quiet zones should have been approved Thursday.

“The town council and the people of Jupiter were led to believe that we would have it by Thursday, and not only do we not have it, we don’t even know what we have to do to get the quiet zone in place.”

Town of Jupiter officials stated inspectors found no issues preventing the quiet zones previously.

“We have all the other apparatus to let us know that they’re coming," stated Nuquist. "I’m 100% for quiet zones.”

Dunning said the community deserves answers.

“We were expecting and kind of promised that we would have quiet zones and that’s all we want," shared Dunning. "So that we can enjoy our peace and quiet in paradise. We live in paradise here and we love it.”

Many residents said other areas in Palm Beach County have established quiet zones — and they simply want the same.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to the FRA — pushing for answers regarding the delay, but has not heard back.