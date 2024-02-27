Palm Beach Gardens announces Assistant Chief Dominick Pape as new police chief

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new police chief in Palm Beach Gardens has been named following last month's announcement that Chief Clint Shannon is stepping down.

City Manager Ron Ferris announced Monday that he is appointing Palm Beach Gardens Police Department Assistant Chief Dominick Pape to become the city's next chief.

Pape has been employed by the city since 2015 and will begin as chief of police starting March 11.

According to his bio on the city's website, Pape began his law enforcement career in 1982 with the Gainesville Police Department in north Florida. He has been the city's assistant police chief since May 2018.

Pape holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and an associate degree in legal assistance from King's College, the city said.

WPTV Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon holds a news conference Feb. 20, 2024, to announce the arrests of two suspects following a shooting at the Gardens Mall the previous week.

Current Chief of Police Clint Shannon announced his retirement on Jan. 16 after serving the department for more than 13 years, which included six years as the head of the agency.

His last day as chief of police will be March 10.

"Throughout my tenure, I have witnessed the growth and development of our city, as well as the challenges we have faced along the way," Shannon said in his resignation to Ferris. "I could not be prouder of the dedicated team of officers and support staff that I have had the pleasure to work with. They have shown unwavering commitment and professionalism in keeping our community safe."

Following more than 45 years of serving in law enforcement, Shannon cited his desire to spend more time with his family.

The city of Palm Beach Gardens and the police department have been under scrutiny since this month's shooting at the Gardens Mall. Despite a major law enforcement presence and tense moments at the mall, officials did not hold a news conference on the day of the shooting, waiting six days before speaking about the incident and announcing the arrests of two suspects.

