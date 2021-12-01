Former FBI agent weighs in on Ryan Rogers homicide investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The homicide of Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens remains a mystery, as no arrests have been made and police said tips are helping to advance the investigation.

A roadside memorial along Central Boulevard marks the spot where the body of the 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman was discovered more than two weeks ago after his mother wrote on Facebook that he left on a bicycle ride and never returned to his home in nearby Alton.

Palm Beach Gardens police have called Rogers' death "a deliberate act."

Contact 5 spoke with retired FBI Agent John MacVeigh during a live conversation on the WPTV Facebook page for his insight into the investigation. Contact 5 asked him why he believes an arrest hasn't been made more than two weeks after the crime.

"A lot of times you think, 'Why isn't anything happening? Why is nobody being arrested? There's a lot of times detectives are going through the scenario of putting things together, trying to categorize all of the evidence, getting stuff to the lab," MacVeigh said. "You have an outside scene. Most likely, unless they've touched the bicycle, you might have fingerprints, DNA on somebody."

Police said earlier this week they're working closely with federal and local law enforcement partners to follow up on leads.

MacVeigh thinks police could be working with the FBI.

WPTV Police investigators return to the scene where Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead along Central Boulevard, Nov. 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"They'll help local law enforcement with technical support, assistance, surveillance, things like that, if they believe it's necessary," MacVeigh said.

Police also recently expanded the area that they're looking for witnesses to include Central Boulevard between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 561-799-4445 or 911. An $8,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads police to the killer.