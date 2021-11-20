Watch
Death of Ryan Rogers determined to be homicide, Palm Beach Gardens police say

14-year-old boy did not die from traffic-related collision, police say
WPTV/Visual Images Sports Photography
Ryan Rogers, 14, an avid soccer lover, was found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.
Ryan Rogers in soccer uniform with Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association backdrop
Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 13:09:46-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens police have determined the death of the 14-year-old boy found dead Tuesday to be a homicide.

The body of Ryan Rogers, 14, was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near his body.

Police said Saturday that the cause of death is not being disclosed at this time and that his death was not the result of a traffic-related collision.

Chopper 5 view of search for Ryan Rogers
A view from Chopper 5 shows Palm Beach Gardens police search for Ryan Rogers in a wooded area off Central Boulevard.

The boy's mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and didn't return home.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Ryan Rogers was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School. He loved soccer and a soccer-themed memorial service will be held for him Tuesday at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center in North Palm Beach.

investigators at scene where Ryan Rogers found dead, Nov. 19, 2021
Police investigators return to the scene where Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead along Central Boulevard, Nov. 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

