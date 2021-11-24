$8,000 reward offered for information that can help find Ryan Rogers' killer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — An $8,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that can help Palm Beach Gardens police find the killer of a 14-year-old boy.

Ryan Rogers was found dead last week on the Central Boulevard sidewalk near the Interstate 95 overpass.

His mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride early in the evening on Nov. 15 and never returned home.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said in a statement Wednesday that detectives have "been working non-stop to obtain answers into Ryan's death" and are following up on "the many tips that the public has provided."

"We now know that Ryan Rogers' death was not an accident, but a deliberate act," the major wrote. "There is someone in this community that has information that can assist us in identify the person or people responsible and bring answers to his family."

He went on to say that investigators "are particularly interested" in witnesses who were near Central Boulevard and I-95 on Nov. 15 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

WPTV Police investigators return to the scene where Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead along Central Boulevard, Nov. 19, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"If you were in the area and witnessed something out of the ordinary, we need you to contact us," Maj. Paul Rogers wrote, adding that no amount of information is too small.

While children are home from school for the Thanksgiving break, many Palm Beach Gardens parents are left to wonder if there is a threat to the community.

Police have increased patrols in the area, but Maj. Paul Rogers advised that "parents should take any precautions they feel are appropriate."

"Parents should also talk to their children to see if they knew Ryan or heard something about his death that police need to know," he added.

Palm Beach Gardens police and fire-rescue have contributed $3,000 on top of the $5,000 reward already being offered by Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers.