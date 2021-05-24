Fire crews battle 160-acre brushfire in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As dry weather continues across the state, wildfire dangers are increasing ahead of the rainy season.

Crews in Palm Beach Gardens are battling a large 160-acre brushfire located southwest of the North County Airport on Monday.

The fire is located northwest of the Avenir development, but officials said no homes or businesses are currently threatened.

Crews on scene of a large brush fire, approx 160 acres involved NW of the Avenir development. @PBGardensFire @PBCFR @FLForestService working to contain the fire with dry/windy conditions and limited access. No homes are threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/5RNDuoVFRw — Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue (@PBGardensFire) May 24, 2021

Around 20 units from the Florida Forest Service, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and police have all responded to the scene.

Flights in and out of the North County Airport are not being impacted by the fire, crews said.

Forestry workers are cutting fire breaks while firefighters protect nearby areas.

Officials said the fire is currently not contained, and there are fears that it could grow given the breezy conditions.

#PBCFR Firefighters are working with @GardensFireRescue and @FloridaForestService at a 160 acre Brush fire north of Northlake Blvd in northern Palm Beach County. Forestry is cutting fire breaks while firefighters protect nearby areas. More on FB. pic.twitter.com/VmCrkqQfGn — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) May 24, 2021

The Florida Forest Service said Monday that the Tree Frog fire in Indian River County is now 80 percent contained after it sparked Friday.

Many areas of Florida are in a state of "very high" danger for forest fires with Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties in a "moderate" level risk, officials said.

According to the state's wildfire map, there are currently 55 active wildfires in Florida impacting 4,314 acres. The state's wildfire dashboard updates every six hours at 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and midnight.

The state also has an online database that allows users to not only track current wildfires but also look back at all the brush fires in Florida since 1981.