200-acre wildfire closes Interstate 95 in Indian River County

All lanes of I-95 shut down near Indian River-Brevard County line
Posted at 9:35 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 11:59:01-04

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A large and fast-growing wildfire has closed all north and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Fellsmere near the Indian River-Brevard County line on Friday.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is around 200 acres and is burning in the St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed all north and southbound lanes of I-95, north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road, because of smoke.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Indian River County Fire Rescue are battling the flames using brush trucks and dozers.

Officials said there are no reports of any damage to buildings or other structures.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland expects the fire to grow rapidly on Friday because of our dry and windy conditions.

"This can really get out of hand very, very quickly with the amount of wind and dryness out there," Wieland said. "Our humidity is really low. The wind is sky high, and that means that fire is gonna grow quickly."

FIRE WEATHER FORECAST:

James Wieland fire weather forecast

Because of the I-95 closure, northbound traffic is being diverted off the 156 mile marker exit at County Road 512, and southbound traffic is being diverted off the 166 mile marker exit at St. John’s Heritage Parkway.

