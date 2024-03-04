Family mourns man shot, killed in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Julius Edwards' birthday is Monday but rather than celebrating he mourned the loss of his brother Carlos.

"I'm angry and I'm hurting a sudden loss like that is paralyzing," Edwards said.

Palm Beach Gardens police responded to the Montecito community around 4 p.m. Saturday in response to a domestic incident that ended in a shooting that left Carlos Edwards dead. He was 42 years old.

"Yeah I’m celebrating my birthday," Julius Edwards said from his home in Riviera Beach, "but I'm mourning the loss of my brother who was murdered."

Julius Edwards said the shooting happened just hours after the family attended a funeral for his mother, who died 10 days earlier.

"He just left my mother’s house," Julius Edwards said. "The (Carlos) just presided over my mom's memorial you know what I mean? We were just putting my mom to rest."

Carlos Edwards reportedly told his family he was going home to Palm Beach Gardens to change and come right back. He never did.

Police reported two other individuals involved are cooperating with police, they are working closely with the state attorney’s office in the investigation.

WPTV reached out to both offices for updates.

In the meantime, Carlos' family members said they are remembering him for his character and legacy of love. There were eight siblings.

"If you look at the modern-day saint, someone who was always level-headed, someone to come and calm you down that was him," Julius Edwards said. "He was warm, he was loved, he helped everyone."

A family man, deacon and educator among many other things.

"To us he was perfect. As an older brother he showed us how to love unconditionally," Carlos’ brother O’Brian Edwards said.

The victim's family members said now they are left confused with his sudden passing.

"We just hugged him. We just told him you did a great job today," Julius Edwards said.

That last hug with his brother, Carlos was caught on camera at their mother’s funeral, neither brother knowing it would be their last.

Now on his birthday, Julius Edwards said his wish is for justice.

"We’re praying justice is served, somebody has to pay for this," Julius Edwards said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by O'Brian Edwards.

