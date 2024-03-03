1 person dead in shooting in Palm Beach Gardens apartment

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One person died in a shooting inside an apartment that appears to be domestic-related on Saturday afternoon, Palm Beach Gardens police said Sunday.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Minorca Way, spokesman Maj. Paul Rogers said in a news release. The apartment complex is south of Northlake Boulevard and west of Florida's Turnpike.

The apartment is part of Gables Montecito.

The initial investigation determined this to be a domestic-related incident inside an apartment, Rogers said.

One person was shot during the altercation and subsequently died.

The two other individuals involved in this incident are cooperating with police, Rogers said.

The names and identities of those involved are not being released at this time.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is working closely with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office as the investigation into the shooting continues.