Child in stable condition after electric bike crash in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A child was taken to a hospital Saturday evening following an electric bike crash in Palm Beach Gardens, police said.

The collision happened near the intersection of Prosperity Farms and Gardens Parkway at about 6:45 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: E-bike crash sends child to hospital

Feather Evans, a resident who lives beside the intersection, said her daughters were rerouted from the scene for hours.

"They said there were multiple police officers and an ambulance, and a lot of commotion going on at the intersection for almost five hours," said Evans.

Police confirm the child riding the e-bike was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Evans said, unfortunately, crashes on that intersection are not rare.

Jeremy Adkins, WPTV WPTV's Zitlali Solache speaks with neighbor Feather Evans, who lives near the crash site in Palm Beach Gardens.

"They speed up and down here, the e-bikes, we’ve seen it," said Evans. "It's just sad."

WPTV has reported on several bike and e-bike incidents recently across Palm Beach County involving teens.

In February, Landon Coggin, 13, of Lake Worth, died as he rode near Woodlands Middle School.

Then in March, Rico Roundtree, 12, was killed while riding an e-bike in Jupiter.

WPTV discovered in 2023 that 29 people were taken to trauma centers with e-bike injuries in Palm Beach County. The following year, in 2024, that number doubled to 66.

The crashes leave Evans calling for change in her neighborhood.

"It's going to take something horrible to happen before we can get some speed bumps or something here for these people to stop speeding," said Evans. "These are lives you know. We gotta be more careful."

On Saturday, May 17, the Jupiter Police Department is holding an e-bike safety event at Abacoa Park starting at 9 a.m.