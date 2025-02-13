‘FULL OF LIGHT’: Crowds remember 13-year-old killed in bike crash near Woodlands Middle School

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Crowds gathered to remember the life of 13-year-old Landon Coggin, who died after being involved in a bike crash near Woodlands Middle school last month.

On Wednesday evening, family members, friends and school staff say Coggin was a vibrant soul whose memory will live on forever.

WATCH: Families, friends of Landon Coggin attend his celebration of life in Wellington

‘FULL OF LIGHT’: Crowds remember middle school student killed in bike crash

“Full of light, love and laughter,” Coggin's chorus teacher, Danielle Fuente, said. “I can assure you he will never be forgotten.”

Hundreds, including his pastor, joined at the Wellington Amphitheater to recall his legacy.

“Today, as we remember Landon, we don’t just think about the pain on losing him,” pastor Sean Lavender said. “We think about the joy he brought into our lives.”

Khalil McLean, WPTV Sean Lavender is one of the pastors with Life.Church Wellington and shared about Coggin's legacy.

Fuentes and others shared memories of Coggin along with laughter and tears.

“Landon my sweet, funny, lovable headache — thank you for sticking it out in chorus,” Fuente said. “Thank you for the laughs, the headaches, and for being unapologetically you.”

Khalil McLean, WPTV Danielle Fuente says Coggin was her choir student for three years.

Loved ones say he was a bright light in and out the classroom and described him as a loving son, brother and friend.

“His love for his family, and his friends and his community remain. We are better because of him,” Lavender said. “He had an incredible ability to make everyone feel seen, and heard and valued.”

A family friend says the tragedy has called the family to push for legislative action to make roads and bike lanes safer near schools.