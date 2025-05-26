'Their service means something': Service members honored at Memorial Day ceremony in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Year after year on Memorial Day, the town of Jupiter shows up to remember our servicemen and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

This morning’s ceremony was powerful and reflective.

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass, with deep military connections of her own, served as the emcee.

The town unveiled the newest round of bricks that honor active military, veterans and those that gave their lives in service.

The keynote speaker, Officer Brandon Rhodes of the Jupiter Police Department and proud U.S. Marine, took time to say the names of friends he lost in service — and tell their stories.

"Their service means something. That was 20 years ago, but we still want to say their names, still want to honor them, even if it’s not just right after the event," said Rhodes.

Another standout moment at today’s ceremony was the First Act choir performing the armed forces medley.

