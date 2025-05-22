Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Memorial Day Ceremonies and Events

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Monday, May 26th is a solemn day where Americans come together to honor our military men and women who gave their lives defending our country. There are many events around Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast where the public is invited to attend to honor our fallen soldiers.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

8:15 a.m. Town of Wellington Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Location: Wellington Village Hall

Wellington and the American Legion Post 390 – Wellington will honor all veterans with a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade begins at 8:15 a.m. at Wellington’s Village Hall and ends at wellington’s Veteran’s Memorial, located on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Shore Boulevard, and will be followed immediately by the Memorial Day Ceremony at 8:30 AM.

For More Information: https://www.wellingtonfl.gov/662/Memorial-Day-Parade-Ceremony

9:00 a.m. Town of Jupiter Memorial Day Service

Location: Outside Town Hall, 210 Military Trail, Jupiter

The Town of Jupiter hosts their annual Memorial Day Ceremony and installation of Veterans Memorial Bricks.

Keynote Speaker: Congressman Brian Mast Emcee: Ashley Glass from WPTV News Music: Jupiter High School Choir Unveiling of the second installment of the Veterans Memorial bricks Presentation of Colors: Jupiter Police Honor Guard

For More Information: https://jupiter.fl.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=7948

9:00 a.m. Boca Raton Memorial Day Ceremony

Location: 451 SW Fourth Ave, Boca Raton

The city of Boca Raton hosts a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the sacrifice made for our freedoms.

Featured Speakers:

Mayor Scott Singer, City of Boca Raton

Bob Sloan Commander American, Legion Post 277, US Air Force

Brenda Cavallo Regent, Estahakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Luis Torres Military & Veteran Services Manager at Palm Beach State, US Army

Sonny Crouse Mission United, Palm Beach County United Way, US Army

For More Information: myboca.us/1470/Memorial-Day

9:00 a.m. City of Palm Beach Gardens Memorial Day Service

Location: Veterans Plaza Amphitheater, 10500 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens

The City of Palm Beach Gardens honors our nation’s fallen service members at their annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The event will include the Presentation of Colors, a wreath-laying ceremony, and patriotic music by Palm Beach Brass.

For More Information: www.pbgrec.gov/events

9:30 a.m. VFW Palm Beach County Memorial Day Program

Location: 9400 W Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10556 honors veterans of our armed services and will feature a procession of colors, guest speakers and patriotic music. The event is hosted jointly by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10556 and the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department/Special Events Section.

For More Information: facebook.com/VFWPost10556

10:00 a.m. South Florida National Cemetery – Wellington

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery

Location: 6501 FL-7, Wellington, FL 33449

Keynote speaker is Tom Ruck, author of Sacred Ground, A Tribute to America's Veterans

They will have a wreath lying ceremony, rifle salute and taps.

For More Information: https://www.cem.va.gov/Memorial-Day/

11:50 a.m. 20th Annual “A Day to Remember” Memorial Day Service

Location: 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, Florida

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach is hosting the 20th Annual “A Day to Remember” Memorial Day Service

The Master of Ceremonies will once again be Jim Sackett, a veteran, respected media personality, and former WPTV anchor. Speakers include Sgt. Major Lloyd Lasenby, Retired U.S. Army Special Forces, Sgt. Major Lasenby, founder of the Purple Heart Cane Project and Captain Louis A. Cordero III, United States Marine Corps, a Forgotten Soldiers Outreach recipient and Park Vista Community High School graduate. The ceremony will include presentations and performances by: * United States Navy Color Guard * Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard * Boynton Beach Fire Department Honor Guard * Lake Worth High School Air Force JROTC * Santaluces Community High School Army JROTC * Boy Scouts of America Troop 395 * Girl Scouts Troops 20880 & 20609 * Patriotic music by Kaitlyn Casiano, Annie McGrath, (Miss South Florida Fair 2025) and DJ Andrew Poggis * Military vehicles display by Project 425 * Submarine torpedo display by USSVI

There will also be a traditional wreath. The ceremony will conclude with a dove release, symbolizing peace and remembrance.

For More Information: https://www.forgottensoldiers.org/evrplus_registration/?action=evrplusegister&event_id=101

MARTIN COUNTY

10:00 a.m. Stuart Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

Location: SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Veterans Council of Martin County hosts a Memorial Day ceremony and parade

The parade begins at SE Amerigo Ave. on East Ocean Blvd. and ends at Memorial Park

For More Information: https://www.stuartfl.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=4536

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

10:00 a.m. Vietnam-Era Helicopter Makeover Reveal

Where: Veterans Memorial Park 101 Northwest Park Street, Okeechobee, FL

The newly repainted and refurbished Vietnam-era helicopter at Okeechobee Veterans Memorial Park will be revealed at 10am.

This was done by Okeechobee veteran Gregg Maynard and his non-profit "Thank You for Your Service"

The transformation of the helicopter was featured in this story by WPTV's Mike Trim

For More Information: The Non Profit Thank You for your Service

ST LUCIE COUNTY

10:00 a.m. City of Port St Lucie Memorial Day Service

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 2100 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway, Port St. Lucie

The city of Port St. Lucie honors the men and women who died while serving our country in a special Memorial Day Service. Guest speaker is retired Col. Jon Schiff, U.S. Army, who will reflect on the importance of honoring our fallen heroes. The service will also feature patriotic musical performances by the Port St. Lucie Community Band, a rifle salute, the national anthem, and the poignant sounding of taps.

For More Information: https://www.cityofpsl.com/Event-Pages/Special-Events/Memorial-Day-Service

11:00 a.m. Fort Pierce Memorial Day Ceremony

Location: 600 North Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce

The City of Fort Pierce and AMVETS #15 host a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. Guest speaker is Mayor Linda Hudson

For More Information: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16GbHG3mzQ/

