Vet Fest brings Port St. Lucie together to raise money for veteran services

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend in Port St. Lucie was marked by the inaugural Vet Fest, an event created to honor veterans, active-duty service members and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It brought residents together for a day of remembrance, connection and celebration.

"If those people didn't do it, who else would?" said Frank Castro, the senior vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8058. "Memorial Day is for those who lost their lives in doing it."

The event drew a diverse crowd, from veterans to family members, many of whom came to reflect on personal ties to military service.

Christopher Armstrong attended to honor his father, a veteran whose service remains a guiding force in his life.

"He fought to protect not only me but my entire family and what he stood for, which is the freedom of America and the American people," Armstrong said.

Victoria Sarlo was there in memory of her grandfather, who shaped her values.

"We had expectations on how to live and how to serve other people, so I try to follow in his footsteps," Sarlo said.

Proceeds from Vet Fest are being donated to five nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting veterans. Beneficiaries like Veterans of Foreign Wars emphasized the importance of community support in ensuring those who served receive the help they need.

"Your body wears down, and you donated the best part of your life to the United States," Castro said. "You're going to be willing to bleed for your country. Your country should be able to take care of you."

For Vietnam veteran Mike Kiper, who now serves as president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 566, the community's turnout was deeply meaningful, especially compared to the reception veterans received in earlier decades.

"When I first got out of the service ... it wasn't good. [I] couldn't wear a [military] uniform," he said.

Kiper described the public's support at Saturday's event as "an awesome thing."

As the first Vet Fest came to a close, organizers and attendees alike hoped to make it an annual tradition — one that continues to recognize sacrifice while building a stronger, more connected veteran community.