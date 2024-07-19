Watch Now
Suspect in Jupiter accused of making written threats to kill Donald Trump, JD Vance and family members

Michael M. Wiseman taken into custody without incident, police say
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 19, 2024

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter man is accused of making written threats to kill former President Donald Trump, his vice presidential running mate J.D. Vance and their families, police said.

Jupiter police said the suspect, Michael M. Wiseman, made the threats on social media.

Officers were alerted to the threats through multiple online crime tips along with residents who expressed their concern.

After investigating the reports and the suspect's Facebook account, detectives found that Wiseman had made multiple threats against Trump and Vance

The threats were also made concerning bodily harm to members of the Trump and Vance families.

Police said they coordinated the investigation with the U.S. Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

Officers took Wiseman into custody without incident.

