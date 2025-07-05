Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical Storm Chantal develops off the coast, bringing scattered storms to South Florida

The storm poses no direct threat to Florida, and is headed towards the Carolina's
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Chantal has developed off the coast of Florida, and is moving slowly north at just 2 mph, becoming the season's third named storm.

While the storm poses no direct threat to Florida, it will contribute to scattered showers and isolated storms across the region this weekend.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued from southern North Carolina through South Carolina, where conditions could begin as early as Sunday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are expected to be the main threats.

Chantal is expected to weaken quickly as it moves through the Mid-Atlantic early next week. Rain chances in South Florida will become more isolated by Monday.

