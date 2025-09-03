Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Hear It: Speed hump construction begins in Jupiter Sandy Run neighborhood

WPTV has been keeping track of these projects since a Let's Hear It event
JUPITER, Fla. — We have been following your concerns about speed hump projects around Palm Beach County since a recent Let's Hear It event.

Speed hump construction begins in Jupiter's Sandy Run neighborhood

Since July, WPTV Anchor Mike Trim has been tracking these projects and finding out when they will be completed, specifically in the Sandy Run neighborhood in Jupiter.

The neighborhood circulated a mandatory petition to request speed humps, and now those improvements are officially underway after successfully recieiving signatures from over 60% of neighbors.

Neighbors, including Liz Dombrowski, told WPTV that speeders constantly speed on the 30-mile-per-hour road.

“I’ve lost a dog. I’ve seen so many drag races down here. Pickup trucks, school buses flying by. Dump trucks," Dombrowski said. "I’m glad it’s right here.”

In January 2025, the Palm Beach County engineering office studied the traffic volume and speed of Sandy Run traffic, revealing that more than 2,000 vehicles drive past 105 Drive North and 110th Avenue North daily.

There are 18 total active projects like this in all of Palm Beach County.

