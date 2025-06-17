Slow down: West Palm Beach man petitions for safety measures on his road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — James Getty had enough of speeders through his Chukker Drive neighborhood in West Palm Beach.

“You see it day in and day out, you walk your daughter to school. I mean it’s not even our street. Eventually somebody's going to get hit. Whether it’s an adult, a kid, or an animal,” Getty told WPTV anchor Mike Trim at a Let’s Hear It meetup.

WATCH: Resident concerned about speeding along Chukker Drive

Let’s Hear It is a way for our team to meet viewers in their neighborhoods to listen to concerns and seek solutions.

Getty told Trim drivers not only speed through his neighborhood, but also use Chukker Drive cut through to drop off and pick up children at a nearby elementary school.

Getty took action and asked the county how to put speed-reducing measures on his road.

The Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization oversees projects like this. We’re connecting you with the resources needed to petition for measures like speed bumps in your neighborhood.

You can start the request by emailing the Traffic and Engineering Department at Eng-TrafficDivision@pbc.gov.

Seeking more solutions for Getty, Trim spoke by email with the Office of Community Revitalization. Trim learned Getty’s request for speed bumps on Chukker Drive will now go for county approval in August.

If approved, the plan will include two speed bumps on Chukker Drive and nearby Palm Avenue.