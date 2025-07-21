Jupiter Farms mother starts speed hump petition process in her neighborhood, 9 projects currently underway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We often have conversations regarding speeding drivers through neighborhoods at our Let’s Hear It events.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim listened to one frustrated resident in West Palm Beach who has started the process of requesting Palm Beach County to install speed humps in his neighborhood.

A mother in Jupiter Farms is doing the same thing.

Digging for answers, Trim examined how many speed hump projects are currently happening in Palm Beach County and found 18 projects are actively in progress.

Chrissy, who did not want to share her last name, lives on Sandy Run Road in Jupiter Farms and says she witnessed cars traveling well over the speed limit. She feels something needs to be done, especially for the safety of her deaf son.

“He’s not going to hear that car horn," Chrissy said. "That person saying, 'Hey, watch out!' He’s not going to hear it."

Seeking solutions, Chrissy contacted Palm Beach County about the speed hump process and started the first step of the process by circulating a neighborhood petition, seeking to gain the 60% approval rate required by the county to move forward.

“It was definitely a mission for a very advocating momma to continue on and get those signatures,” Chrissy said.

Ultimately, Chrissy got much more than the 60% petition signatures needed.

In January 2025, the Palm Beach County engineering office studied the traffic volume and speed of Sandy Run traffic, revealing that more than 2,000 vehicles drive past 105 Drive North and 110th Avenue North daily.

Of those drivers in the traffic study, 93% were driving faster than the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Palm Beach County's Office of Community Revitalization told Trim there are 18 speed hump projects active right now.

“Just a couple of miles per hour really does help," Chrissy said. "Having something that makes you feel safe for your children, for your animals."

Below are nine projects speed hump projects in Palm Beach County that are already commissioner-approved and ready for construction:

West Sycamore Drive - Two speed humps (between Calamondin Boulevard and 180 th Avenue North) - pending resurfacing

- Two speed humps (between Calamondin Boulevard and 180 Avenue North) - pending resurfacing Blanchette Trail - Two speed humps (between Lake Worth Road and El Paso Drive)

- Two speed humps (between Lake Worth Road and El Paso Drive) Sandy Run Rd - Two speed humps (between 110 th Avenue North and 105 th Drive North)

- Two speed humps (between 110 Avenue North and 105 Drive North) Country Club Acres - One speed hump on Jackson Road

- One speed hump on Jackson Road San Castle - One speed hump on Old Spanish Trail

- One speed hump on Old Spanish Trail Haverhill West – Five speed humps (Two on Elaine Circle and Three on Mobilaire Drive

– Five speed humps (Two on Elaine Circle and Three on Mobilaire Drive Lawn Lake Mango Shores (CCRT area) – Six speed humps (Two on Palmarita Road and one each on Myrica Road, Carambola Road, West Shore Drive, and East Shore Drive

– Six speed humps (Two on Palmarita Road and one each on Myrica Road, Carambola Road, West Shore Drive, and East Shore Drive Palmarita Oak - Two speed humps on Palmarita Road

- Two speed humps on Palmarita Road Seminole Manor – 17 speed humps planned across multiple streets including Pensacola Drive, Waseca Drive, Cheyenne Drive, Owosso Road, Tallulah Road, Sioux Road, Chipewyan Drive, Tuskegee Drive, Nowata Road, Mackinac Road, and Chickasha Road. (Installation will follow completion of a related road infrastructure project.)



Below are seven projects that are in the petition process (including Sandy Run in Jupiter Farms):

Sandy Run Road - Two speed humps (between 105 th Drive North and Jupiter Farms Road)

- Two speed humps (between 105 Drive North and Jupiter Farms Road) Gramercy Park – Approximately 38 to 40 speed humps

– Approximately 38 to 40 speed humps Palm Acres Estate/Congress Meadows – Eight speed humps

– Eight speed humps Hernden Park – 15 speed humps

– 15 speed humps Elmwood Estates/Roan Lane – Four speed humps

– Four speed humps Parkway Village/Evergreen Acres – Nine speed humps

– Nine speed humps Forest Homes – Eight speed humps

Two projects are ready for Palm Beach County Commissioner approval on Aug.19, 2025:

