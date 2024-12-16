New sign in Jupiter causing 'out of control' road rage at intersection, driver says

JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV asked you to bring your traffic concerns to our recent Let's Hear It event in Palm Beach Gardens, and many of you answered the call.

One of the concerned residents we spoke with was Merry O'Rourke. Her concerns surround a newly installed no-turn-on red sign at the intersection of A1A and Riverside Drive in Jupiter and all the traffic it has brought with it.

After the Let's Hear It event, WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman went to the intersection to learn what drivers think of the new sign. Some are frustrated that some drivers aren't following the traffic sign while others are frustrated that they are.

For O'Rourke her drive through the Jupiter intersection has taken on a new look after the addition of the new sign, which caught her by surprise.

"A little tiny sign that said no turn on red and stop before the tracks," O'Rourke said. "And I was like, 'Wow, when did that get there.'"

She said she obeys the traffic sign by stopping at the red light but that's triggering a backlash by drivers who are used to making the turn on red.

WPTV Merry O'Rourke outlines how a new sign in Jupiter is causing traffic troubles.

"I stopped there, and I wait," O'Rourke said. "People literally want to run me off the road. The road rage there is just out of control."

She contacted the Jupiter Police Department who told her the sign was installed to stop drivers from stopping on the nearby railroad tracks. However, some drivers say the new sign may not be the solution.

"It's not working," resident Wade Nuquist said. "People are going to ignore it."

Nuquist said he's lived just yards from this intersection for decades. He said he's seen the danger at A1A and Riverside Drive for years.

WPTV Wade Nuquist speaks about the crashes that occur at the intersection.

He worries it's an issue that won't change with just one sign.

"It's nothing to hear tires screeching, crashes and ... pretty bad accidents," Nuquist said. "It just happens all the time."

WPTV contacted Jupiter police for comment but has not heard back. For O'Rourke, she said the issue is simple.

"If they're gonna do something like this, then enforce it," O'Rourke said. "Otherwise, let us turn on red like you do on Indiantown Road."