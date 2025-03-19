Jupiter town hall to address electric bike safety after teen killed in crash

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter is holding a town hall meeting this week regarding electric bike safety following a recent crash where a teen was killed while riding one of the bikes.

WPTV has been listening to concerns about e-bikes at our Let's Hear It community meet-ups.

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach resident sounds off on e-bike concerns

"I nearly got hit by an electric bike," West Palm Beach resident Phyllis Rubinstein told WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass at a Let's Hear It event at the Palm Beach Zoo in October. "I'm 76 years old. I don't want to break another hip. This is why I live down here. I want to be able to walk safely wherever I go."

She explained that she would rather walk than navigate the hectic South Florida traffic. However, e-bikes are making that a challenge.

"We wanted to live where we don't have to use our car, where we could walk to shopping, to Publix, to museums," Rubinstein added. "I don't feel safe walking with the motorbikes, the skateboards, the bicycles."

The town of Jupiter will host an e-bike safety town hall meeting on Thursday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 210 Military Trail. Everyone is invited to attend.

Jupiter Police Chief Michael Barbera will be leading the discussion on e-bike safety. Police said they continue to educate the public on e-bike safety and relevant bicycle laws through social media, increased officer visibility on our streets and events like this one.