'Everybody loved him': Dozens gather in support of Jupiter family after teen killed in e-bike crash

JUPITER, Fla. — Tonight, a community is coming together after the death of a teen in Jupiter.

It’s a story we have followed since last month.

Friends and family come together to celebrate Jupiter teen who died in e-bike crash

Rico Roundtree died in early March, when the e-bike he was on crashed into a car. Another young boy also riding on the e-bike was hurt in the crash.

Rico’s friends sold shirts, sweatshirts, wristbands, and more at Jupiter's Food Truck Invasion, and all proceeds are going to Rico’s family.

When the sun went down, the candles came out in a vigil for the young man, as his friends and family gathered in respect and condolence.

I spoke with the Roundtree family off camera. They tell me they are appreciative of the community support they've been getting after the tragic death of Rico. And the organizer says it's all thanks to Rico himself.

Let's Hear It Town hall to address e-bike safety after teen killed Ashley Glass

"I give all the credit to Rico," said organizer Melissa Schneider. "Like, I mean, he was an amazing child, really truly was really unique. You know, he was nice to every single person he met. You know, if the kid was alone and didn't have any friends, he was the first one to go over and say, 'Hey, come and hang out with me.' He got along with everybody. Everybody loved him. He was fearless. I mean, he was truly an amazing child."

A parent told WPTV's Michael Hoffman we may start to to notice more kids wearing helmets because of a push that a he and bunch of other local parents have made in the wake of Rico’s death to have their kids wear helmets while riding these bikes.