Blue Ridge Farms reflects on rebuilding journey 1 year after tornado outbreak

JUPITER, Fla. — Not a single piece of the sprawling 25-acre property of Blue Ridge Farms was untouched by a tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton one year ago on Oct. 9.

The owner of Blue Ridge Farms, Monique Richter, instantly got emotional when reflecting on the last year of rebuilding with WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass.

WATCH: Reflecting on the tornado destruction from Oct. 9, 2024

Blue Ridge Farms 1 year after tornado destruction

The tornado destroyed almost all the fencing at Blue Ridge Farms, along with four buildings and two horse trailers. Richter said the storm caused two water wells to implode, and large chunks of her roof were found half a mile away in a grocery store parking lot. All thirty-two animals on the farm were not hurt.

Richter had long planned to host a fundraiser on her property to benefit local animal rescue Furry Friends just days after the tornado left widespread damage on her farm. Because of immense community support and hundreds of pumpkins that weathered the storm, Richter pressed forward and held a very successful fundraiser.

“The community here in Jupiter Farms and in Jupiter is absolutely incredible," Richter said. "They were here the next morning. I didn’t call anybody. They just showed up. They knew what happened; it happened at 4:30 p.m., and they literally came in numbers with machinery."

She’s doing it again, one year later. The free, family-friendly fall festival is set for Oct. 18 and 19. Anyone who brings a bag of dog or cat food for Furry Friends will take home a pumpkin.

Richter offered this advice for anyone still rebuilding their lives one year later—

“They can do it, one step at a time, if it’s clearing some palm trees or fencing or rebuilding their house, one step at a time," Richter said. "It’s small goals and they’ll achieve what they’re looking to do."

