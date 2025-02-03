Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJuno Beach

Actions

PBSO: Migrant landing overnight near Juno Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there was a migrant landing overnight. A capsized boat was found off the Juno Beach coast.
46667663-Migrant landing photo credit Lawrence Leyderman #5.jpeg
Lawrence Leyderman
46667663-Migrant landing photo credit Lawrence Leyderman #5.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a migrant landing overnight.

U.S. Border Patrol agents & local law enforcement are on scene near the Juno Beach pier, where a maritime smuggling event occurred.

A capsized boat was found off the coast of Juno Beach with one person inside.

_R5A7966.jpg

A few migrants were also seen walking through nearby neighborhoods and were taken into custody by Border Patrol, according to the sheriff's office.

Agents arrested 9 illegal aliens from Haiti & will seize the vessel involved.

download (1).png

This is a breaking news story, stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening