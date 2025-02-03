PBSO: Migrant landing overnight near Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a migrant landing overnight.

U.S. Border Patrol agents & local law enforcement are on scene near the Juno Beach pier, where a maritime smuggling event occurred.

A capsized boat was found off the coast of Juno Beach with one person inside.

Lawrence Leyderman

A few migrants were also seen walking through nearby neighborhoods and were taken into custody by Border Patrol, according to the sheriff's office.

Agents arrested 9 illegal aliens from Haiti & will seize the vessel involved.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

