Suspected migrant landing investigated on Palm Beach after vessel comes ashore

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach police confirmed they responded to a suspected migrant landing early Friday morning.

Officials said they received a call about the incident at about 5:30 a.m. but believe the vessel had come ashore about three hours earlier.

The boat landed about 2 miles south of Mar-a-Lago near the Sloan's Curve condos.

Officers found five life vests abandoned on the beach.

A WPTV News crew spotted the boat still at the site midday.

Police said they turned over the investigation to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

No other details were immediately available.