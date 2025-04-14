STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart has decided not to turn down the volume for now when it comes to the city’s existing noise ordinance.

Monday, the city commission met to discuss the current code.

Stuart decides not to adjust noise ordinance

Before the meeting, a large group of music lovers, musicians, and music venue owners met outside city hall. They’re concerned that changes to the existing city noise ordinance could impact their livelihood.

We spoke with one music venue owner who says he tries to be a good neighbor.

"We’re allowed to play until 11 on Friday and Saturday nights but we cut it short to 10 o’clock. We’ve raised the speakers in the ceiling to try and contain the music inside the tiki hut," said Jim Leary of Philly Down South.

Right now, noise levels are capped at 80 decibels between 8 am and 10 pm, and at 60 decibels from 10 pm to 8 am.

Sixty decibels is a normal conversation, and 80 decibels is the sound from an average vacuum cleaner.