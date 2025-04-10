Music artists in Stuart concerned as commissioners to discuss changes of noise ordinance

STUART, Fla. — As the Stuart City Commission prepares to review its current noise ordinance, residents are weighing in on how potential changes could affect their quality of life as local artists worry about impacts to the local music scene.

Live music venues in downtown Stuart, such as Terra Fermata, may be among those most impacted by a new noise policy. The venue hosts live performances multiple times a week and draws a steady crowd of music fans.

Musicians like Stevie Fondacaro are concerned that changes to the ordinance could limit performance opportunities.

“I worry that if we lower [the noise limits], you’re not even going to be able to play at all,” Fondacaro said. “With the sound ordinances, that might mess up being able to go out for live entertainment on a Friday or Saturday.”

However, some residents say the current sound levels disrupt their day-to-day lives, especially for those living close to downtown entertainment venues. Nancy Wagner, who lives in affordable housing nearby, says the music often becomes a nightly disturbance, but moving isn't an option due to financial limitations.

“It’s not fair to the residents that we should have to tolerate this on a daily basis,” Wagner said. “I hope they bring the decibel limit down.”

Currently, the city’s ordinance caps noise levels at 80 decibels from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and at 60 decibels from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Stuart City Commission is scheduled to discuss the ordinance during a public meeting Monday, April 14 at 4 p.m.