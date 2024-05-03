STICKER SHOCK: Brightline to raise commuter fares in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Commuters who take the Brightline train from Palm Beach County to their jobs in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are about to feel sticker shock on their ticket prices.

"I'm disappointed and I'm hoping they change their mind," said Cathy Nonnemacher, who rides Brightline weekdays to her job as the chief financial officer at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

Right now, she and other commuters buy 40 one-way tickets for $399 to all destinations between West Palm Beach and Miami.

James Bailey/WPTV Cathy Nonnemacher says she hopes Brightline changes its mind about the price hike.

Beginning June 1, Brightline will offer packages of just 10 tickets, and are offering the first 10 for free.

However, after that, the 40 tickets will cost commuters $1,400— a 251% increase. Commuters are stunned.

"The key word is budget. The budget is blown," Laurie Williams, whose husband and son both commute via Brightline, said.

"I can't afford this commute anymore," Cy Caine, who commutes to Fort Lauderdale daily, added.

On its website, Brightline wrote:

"It has become increasingly difficult to accommodate all Guests as peak trains are reaching capacity…as a result, the sale of Train Passes will be discontinued effective June 1."

I wanted to ask Brightline why it's not adding trains or adding cars to its trains, but it did not return my calls or emails.

Local leaders offered tax breaks, and helped Brightline get state and federal grants to get the project started.

I called four elected officials; the only response came from Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs. She was a state lawmaker who helped Brightline get state grants.

By phone she said the price hike, "feels like a bait and switch."

"[I will] attempt to find grant money to help commuters defray the cost of fare hikes," Sachs added via phone.

Brightline single ticket prices, including fares to Orlando will stay the same for now.

WPTV Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs says she will try to find grant money to help commuters with price hikes.

Nonnenmacher bought a condo with her husband in downtown West Palm Beach three years ago to be near the Brightline station.

She said she can't afford the new commuter fares.

"I'm a little confused that they don't want to support the commuters who have been riding all this time and keeping them in business," Nonnemacher said.

Commuters hope their elected officials convince Brightline to lower the fare increases, but that may not be easy.

Since Brightline is a private company, it can set its own rates.