New sales tax revenue could bring environmental changes to Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Stuart city leaders are beginning discussions on how to allocate new funds generated from a half-cent sales tax increase, approved by Martin County voters in November.

The $1.5 million in annual revenue is expected to support a range of local projects, with a strong focus on environmental conservation.

On Monday, city commissioners provided direction on potential initiatives that could benefit from the tax revenue. Commissioners agreed that acquiring land for conservation purposes is a top priority, but they also considered other projects.

“Secondly was to look at the Haney Creek to see if we could do a trial head and parking,” said City Manager Mike Mortell, referring to a two-acre green space along U.S. 1 near North River Shores. The site has previously been suggested for commercial development, including hotels, apartments, and restaurants.

They mentioned another possibility is expanding the tree-planting program. Roads like 10th Street could see significant greenery added.

“What we’d do is plant a full tree canopy the entire length of that and several other roads that would create shade,” Mortell explained.

Community members have also voiced their opinions on how the funds should be spent.

Stuart resident Bonnie Schamback supports the environmental use of the funds.

“I like that,” she said. “I’d rather have it devoted to anything to do with the water around here. The river needs attention for flooding and so on and so forth.”

Business owner Catherine Sharp emphasized the need for shaded public spaces.

“A park or a lovely walking area shaded with some trees to help with this South Florida heat would be great,” she said. Sharp also hopes that the final projects will address community needs.

“I hope it’s to better our community and I'm all for wonderful green spaces," she said.

Another resident, Clay Scherer, highlighted the broader impact of tree planting initiatives.

“[Create] a strategy around tree planting that could be supported by this funding source to help us restore and re-establish our urban canopy—urban forest. Everyone benefits from that,” Scherer said during the public meeting.

The city will still need to get final approval from the commission at a future meeting before moving forward with any projects. Until then, discussions will continue on how best to use the funds in ways that align with community priorities and environmental goals.