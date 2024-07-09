Martin County Sheriff announces aggressive driving crackdown after Roosevelt Bridge accident

STUART, Fla. — In the wake of a crash that sent an SUV tumbling over the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says he's initiating a new crackdown on aggressive driving in the area.

That crash, and one Monday on Old Dixie Highway, have the sheriff's full attention.

“It’s only by God’s grace that we didn’t have two, three, four fatalities in those wrecks," he said.

Stuart Tesla was going about 100 mph before hitting SUV, sending it over bridge Jon Shainman

Sheriff Snyder says so far this year, they’ve had 56 calls of aggressive driving in the US 1 corridor around the Roosevelt Bridge.

“We are instituting a zero tolerance, high-profile aggressive driving initiative in that area," he said.

It’s an area that has seen its fair share of tragedy.

Maribel Olson with Floridian Kitchens remembers when a vehicle's brake system ended up outside her front door. That crash in October 2022 killed four people just outside her business along US 1 at Baker Road.

“I think we have a serious problem in Martin County, people drive way too fast," said Olson.

After that tragedy, the traffic lights at that intersection were changed so if you want to make a left turn either north or southbound off US 1, you have to wait for a green arrow.

“It does help, I see the changes, but people still go through the light," said Olson.

The sheriff says his new initiative will involve marked and unmarked units on the road, and a chopper overhead.

“My message to the community is, ‘I love everybody but if we catch you reckless driving there, we’re not going to write you a ticket, we’re going to arrest you.'”