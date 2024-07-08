2 survive after car ‘sideswiped,’ sent ‘tumbling’ over Roosevelt Bridge

STUART, Fla. — Two people are recovering in the hospital Monday after their car was sideswiped and sent tumbling over the Roosevelt Bridge.

Stuart police said overnight Friday, a Tesla was heading north on the bridge when it struck a Toyota 4Runner and sent it 50 feet over the edge. The SUV landed in an apartment complex parking lot.

Residents are amazed there were no fatalities.

“My wife said she did hear a crash,” resident Jim Gamble said. “We didn’t take a look outside to investigate but we did see lights flashing.”

Police arrested the driver of the Tesla a short time later, finding the car in a nearby apartment complex with a missing tire.

The driver, 21 year-old Adam Alaoui, faces a felony traffic charge.

The two people in the Toyota were last listed in good condition.