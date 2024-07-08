Portion of Dixie Highway shut down after 2 were seriously injured in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a car crash Monday afternoon causing a portion of Dixie Highway to shut down, the Martin County Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Southeast Dixie Highway and Golf Trail.

MCFR said two pickup trucks were involved in the crash, and the drivers of the vehicles were both airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital for treatment.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared that the area has since reopened on Facebook.

MCSO told WPTV that the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

