Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Portion of Dixie Highway shut down after 2 were seriously injured in crash

Martin County Sheriff's Office said Southeast Dixie Highway has since reopened
image (86).png
Martin County Fire Rescue
image (86).png
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 08, 2024

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a car crash Monday afternoon causing a portion of Dixie Highway to shut down, the Martin County Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Southeast Dixie Highway and Golf Trail.

MCFR said two pickup trucks were involved in the crash, and the drivers of the vehicles were both airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital for treatment.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared that the area has since reopened on Facebook.

MCSO told WPTV that the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU