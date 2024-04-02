17-year-old fatally shot man in Stuart over 'minor verbal dispute,' police say

STUART, Fla. — A teenager is in custody after a man was shot and killed in Stuart, officers said.

Police in Stuart said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Spruce Ave. at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

When officers and detectives arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Jason Hibbert, 39, on the ground with at least one gunshot wound.

Police said officers performed CPR on Hibbert until Stuart Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 12:46 p.m.

The shooting prompted three public schools to be locked down since the suspect was at large. The Martin County Sheriff's Office also locked down the courthouse for a short time.

Police said they later learned that the gunman ran south on Spruce Avenue after shooting the victim.

A K-9 unit tracked the suspect to 937 Spruce Ave., which police identified as a 17-year-old boy. He was detained as he exited the address, officers said.

After obtaining a court-ordered search warrant for the location, detectives said they found evidence linking the teen to the fatal shooting.

The 17-year-old was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said the suspect's actions stemmed from a "minor verbal dispute." The teen was booked at the Martin County jail and then taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce.