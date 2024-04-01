Off-campus police activity prompts lockout at 3 schools in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A lockout was implemented at three schools in Martin County due to off-campus police activity Monday, the school district said.

J.D. Parker Elementary, Stuart Middle School and Spectrum Academy were affected by the lockout.

The lockout was later lifted for J.D. Parker Elementary and Stuart Middle School. However, the lockout was still in place for Spectrum Academy as of 1 p.m.

Martin County School District said the lockout procedures mean teaching, learning and on-campus activities continue as planned. However, nobody is permitted to enter or leave the campus and students and staff remain indoors.

The district said that all students and staff are safe.

It's unclear what type of police activity was being investigated to prompt the lockout.