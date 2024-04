STUART, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Stuart, police said.

Police were called to a shooting at 804 Spruce Ave. at about 11:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisting Stuart police in the search for the shooter.

Police have not identified the victim pending notification of next of kin.