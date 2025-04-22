Martin County residents push for additional fire station, council agrees to add project to long-term plan

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in western Palm City are raising concerns about emergency response times in their area due to an increase in brush fires, pushing for urgent action.

At a Martin County Commission meeting Tuesday, community members from Stuart West and Cobblestone called for funding to build a new fire station along Martin Highway near Martingale Drive.

Three brush fires have occurred in the nearby wooded area in the past two years, and residents argue that emergency services are too far away to provide timely assistance during critical moments.

“The fire station project is long overdue,” Cobblestone resident Bill Miller said.

Many residents expressed frustration over the distance to the nearest fire station on Mapp Road, at least a 15-minute drive from their communities. Residents also shared concerns over timely access to emergency medical care.

“Every minute matters, especially when lives and homes are on the line,” Stuart West resident Linda St. Julian said.

Debra Vigotsky, another resident of Stuart West, said she believes the long response time is why her home couldn't be saved in a fire sparked by a golf cart charger.

“To watch your home burning and waiting for the fire and rescue to arrive was devastating, and with nothing you can do,” Vigotsky said.

In response, Martin County Fire Rescue presented preliminary plans for a new fire station east of I-95 along Martin Highway. However, officials noted the proposed project remains unfunded and would require an estimated $10.9 million to complete.

At the meeting, Martin County Fire Chief Chad Cianciulli cited issues with response times inside the urban service boundary and explained that a Western Palm City fire station would help reduce those times.

Commissioner Edward Ciampi acknowledged the concerns raised during the meeting.

“It seems that there is a lot more fire activity happening in your neck of the woods in the last couple of years,” Ciampi said. “I will give you my full commitment as long as I’m sitting up here, that we move full steam ahead to help you have a fire station.”

Following the public input, the commission tentatively approved the fire station project as part of the county’s long-term plan for fiscal years 2031 to 2035. The measure passed in a 3-2 vote.

Residents said they are walking away feeling their voices made an impact.

“They all heard us, so I have faith and confidence that they will put this on the front burner and start looking into it,” Stuart West Resident Rochelle Titko said.

While the project remains years away from potential construction, many residents are hopeful the commission’s action marks a turning point in efforts to improve emergency services for the area.