'It’s just a matter of time’: Fire danger grows as dry weather persists in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — With another dry and windy weekend forecasted, local firefighters are once again bracing for fire risk across the region. Martin County Fire Rescue says the combination of limited rainfall and gusty winds continues to create ideal conditions for wildfires.

“Over the past several weeks Martin County’s experienced some low humidity, below average rainfall, periods of gusty wind. All this is contributing to dry vegetation and elevated fire risk,” said District Chief Tom Hornbostel with Martin County Fire Rescue.

People living in Stuart West tell us their concerns with brush fires as dry conditions persist:

'It's just a matter of time': Fire danger grows as dry conditions persist in Martin County

One area of concern is the Stuart West community in Palm City, where homes are surrounded by wooded areas and located roughly 15 minutes from the nearest fire station. Several residents say the conditions leave them feeling vulnerable.

“You know when it’s windy the embers just fly and jump onto another tree and before you know it, your backyard is on fire,” said homeowner Lloyd Graf.

“They seem to pop-up more often lately. We have a drought right now and it’s just a matter of time before the next fire comes,” added neighbor Cornelis Pameijer.

Last year, a wildfire came dangerously close to homes in the neighborhood. Resident Bob Plotkin recalled watching that fire in real time: “We watched the fire spread. We watched it spread probably 300 feet and we saw the helicopters coming in and dropping water and everything.”

Recent brush fires, including one earlier this week in Palm City, have renewed concerns for many residents. While Martin County curently does not have a burn ban or red flag warning in place, officials urge the public to take preventative measures.

WATCH more coverage of brush fire concerns on the Treasure Coast:

Palm City After brush fires, residents in this community say 'we need a fire station' Cassandra Garcia

“Most wildfires are human caused from like yard burning, discarded cigarettes, vehicle exhaust on like dry grass, or even fireworks,” said Hornbostel.

The area is in need of significant rainfall. Until that happens, the fire risk remains elevated.

“Every day we don’t get rain and every day the wind continues,” said Hornbostel. “The drought index is going to slowly creep up.”

Fire officials are encouraging residents to help protect their homes by creating defensible space. This includes clearing roofs of debris and removing brush within 15 to 20 feet of your home.

Martin County Fire Rescue says they remain prepared to respond to any fire events as conditions persist.