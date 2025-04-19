Stuart West community pushes for closer fire station after series of brush fires

PALM CITY, Fla. — A series of brush fires near the Stuart West community has led to growing concern among residents, many of whom say they feel vulnerable due to the distance of the nearest fire station.

Bob Plotkin, who lives on the canal next to the forest in Stuart West, said you can still see the burn scar.

He explained, “the large fire that we had recently, you can see the trees are blackened.”

WATCH: Residents voice concerns about the next brush fire

After brush fires, Stuart West community pushes for closer fire station

Plotkin and his wife, Sharon, moved to the area for its proximity to nature. However, the current dry season has made conditions increasingly risky.

“You don’t pay a lot of attention to brush fires until one is in your backyard,” he said. "There were flames across that canal that were, I would guess them to be 30 or 40 feet tall. I grabbed the hose and stood out here like a fool trying to figure out if there was going to be an ember floating across the canal.”

Sharon Plotkin added, “I was scared to death. I packed a bag in case we had to leave."

Fires have continued to threaten the area, leaving some residents worried about what might happen the next time.

Region Martin County Brush fire contained, but drought conditions have county officials on alert Tyler Hatfield

“I just hope that we can avoid any fatalities ahead of time instead of being confronted with a nasty situation that could have been prevented,” said resident Cornelis Pameijer.

Community members gathered Friday to discuss the need for a fire station near their neighborhood. Currently, the nearest fire station is located on Mapp Road, which residents say is too far away in emergencies.

“Twenty to 25 minutes is a long time. Makes a difference between life and death,” said Pameijer.

“We need a fire station. There’s no doubt about it,” Plotkin added.

Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) said they're aware of the community’s concerns and plan to discuss options for a new station at the upcoming county commission meeting on Tuesday. Officials estimate the cost of building a new station to be around $11 million.

Residents are hoping county leaders will recognize the need and find the money to make it happen.

“We should be protected by Martin County for events like fires,” said Pameijer.